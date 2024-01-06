The endeavors of Momcozy, exemplified by initiatives such as the "Just Be a Cozy Mom" campaign and the Breastfeeding Support Program, are designed to offer tangible support for moms.

Video: https://youtu.be/jItEWiZSoJs

"Just Be a Cozy Mom"

One such initiative was our Mother's Day campaign, "Just Be a Cozy Mom," which launched in May as a departure from mere celebration to a global empowerment movement for mothers. A pivotal element of the campaign was our "Cozy Power by Momcozy" TV commercial. This powerful piece brought real mothers' voices and stories to the forefront, sparking a global conversation about the realities of motherhood.

A Summer of Support for Breastfeeding Moms

In July, we launched the Breastfeeding Support Program-a comprehensive initiative crafted to provide mothers with everything they need for a successful breastfeeding journey. This program offered accessible educational resources, convenient shopping solutions tailored for breastfeeding mothers and a community support system to connect moms with others on a similar path.

Continued Momentum in August

In August, recognizing the importance of breastfeeding in the early stages of motherhood and infancy, we collaborated with impactful charities and renowned celebrities.

Our community events created a space for mothers to connect and learn from each other. Additionally, our product giveaways brought more tangible support to breastfeeding moms to care for breastfeeding moms. We also launched the Cozy Case with a kneading lactation massager, nipple cream, and breastmilk storage bags to care for breastfeeding moms.

A Night of Laughter with Momcozy in November

In November 2023, Momcozy hosted a memorable comedy show in London, "Stand Up for Mums," as part of our commitment to the "Remove Breastfeeding Barriers" campaign.

Wrapping Up the Year with a Holiday Cheer

To conclude the year, Momcozy made a grand appearance at the Mini Market in Austin in December. This event attracted over 1,000 families for a boutique shopping experience with women and/or mom-owned vendors.

Acknowledging the stress of the holiday season, we created a peaceful retreat for mothers with our "Cozy Lounge" and "Cozy Courtyard," offering festive hot chocolate and treats. In later Christmas, Momcozy teamed up with artist mom Victoria Johnson to create illustrations, celebrating the essence of motherhood and the warmth of family. It is also combined with the Momcozy Christmas gift box.

Momcozy Stands with Moms

As we wrap up 2023, we reflect on how Momcozy has been more than just a brand, but a true companion for moms.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom caring products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240106009672/en/

Contacts:

Josefine Pan

pr@momcozy.com