ESF Capital Media: ESF Capital Unveils a Pioneering Ecosystem Redefining Professional Sports Ownership and Entertainment Investments

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2024 / ESF Capital, a disruptive force in the financial services industry, proudly announces its latest milestone with the launch of "The Alliance." With the Sports Division headed by Managing General Partner Garrick Jones, alongside Managing Partners Ty Tex Twine and AC Cotton, The Alliance marks a significant leap forward in reshaping equity ownership within the realms of sports, media, and entertainment.

Garrick Jones, a former NFL player and Managing General Partner of ESF Capital, has spearheaded groups dedicated to professional sports ownership in the Canadian Football League and WNBA. Leveraging their collective achievements, the collaboration of the three Managing Partners has resulted in the creation of The Alliance, a groundbreaking endeavour in the industry.

The Alliance is not merely a company; it is a private country club for accredited investors, professional athletes, entertainers, and financial professionals who share a passion for equity ownership in sports, media, and entertainment assets. Unlike traditional funds, The Alliance operates as a consortium, offering every member a seat at the same table to collectively craft a portfolio of exceptional emerging companies within a specialized niche ecosystem.

Key Highlights of The Alliance:

Diverse Investment Portfolio: The Alliance plans to build out its deal flow, encompassing Professional Sports Teams and leagues, Media | Streaming, Private Aviation, Emerging SportsTech Development, Music Tours | Music Festivals, Sports & Entertainment Venues, Fantasy Sports | and Real Estate.

Inclusive and Safe Space: As a minority-owned company, The Alliance stands as an ecosystem and safe space for athletes and entertainers to learn and thrive.

Elite Management Team: The three Managing Partners, Ty Tex Twine, AC Cotton, and Garrick Jones, bring a wealth of experience from diverse industries, collectively representing over 60+ years of expertise in entertainment, sports, media, management, and financial services.

Garrick Jones, Managing General Partner of ESF Capital, stated, "The Alliance is not just an investment opportunity; it's a transformative experience. We aim to redefine equity ownership and create a collaborative space where diverse voices and talents contribute to building generational wealth."

About the company

ESF Capital is a privately held mixed-holding company based in the U.S. The firm seeks to disrupt the financial services industry and provide an alternative to traditional family offices, venture capital, and private equity while also servicing the companies that seek their investment capital. Led by a seasoned team, ESF Capital aims to assist over 100 minority and female founders and private investors in acquiring funding and building generational wealth by 2025.

