Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Breast Implant Cost Insights for 2024: Saving and Splurging Options

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2024 / Breast augmentation is a procedure that women often consider to enhance their silhouette and boost self-confidence. This plastic surgery option, known as augmentation mammoplasty, involves the placement of breast implants beneath breast tissue or chest muscles. The decision to undergo breast augmentation, whether for reconstructive purposes or to fulfill a personal desire for a fuller bust, carries various considerations, including the type chosen, with silicone implants and saline implants being the popular options. Each material offers distinct advantages and plays a crucial role in the overall feel and appearance of the augmented breasts. It is highly important women seek an experienced board-certified plastic surgeon for this type of transformation.



Women can dramatically improve their appearance with the correct size breast implants. Image Credit: Milan Markovic / 123RF.

"Breast implant procedures in 2024 (and beyond) offer a range of financial options, catering to different budgets without compromising on quality. It's crucial for individuals to understand the full spectrum of costs involved, including surgeon's fees, facility costs, anesthesia fees, price of various implant types and possible other costs. The goal is to ensure that patients are well-informed about their options, helping them make a decision that aligns with their financial and personal needs. For detailed insights and tailored advice, a professional consultation is encouraged, as each patient body type is different," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Newport Beach / Orange County / Southern California that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best. Read plastic surgery reviews of patient experiences with Dr. Richland.

Understanding Breast Implant Costs

When considering breast augmentation, it's essential to be aware of the various costs that contribute to the total price of the procedure. The cost is not only about the implants themselves but also encompasses the surgeon's fee, which can vary widely based on their experience and geography.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the price for breast implants varies wildly based on the plastic surgeon fees and the cosmetic surgery geographic region they are located in. The nationwide average is $4,294, however depending on the surgeon, city and state, the range varies greatly.

Facility fees and anesthesia fees are separate expenses that are part of the surgical process. The facility charge covers the use of the surgery center or hospital, while the anesthesia fee is for the medication that keeps you comfortable during the procedure. Additionally, post-operative medication, preoperative medical tests, and any necessary follow-up appointments can further influence the overall cost.

Here's a breakdown of potential costs:

Surgeon's Fee: Varies

Implants: Varies

Anesthesia: Varies

Facility: Varies

Tests & Medication: Varies

Patients should anticipate a total cost ranging from a minimum of $5,500 to upwards of $15,000. This will depend on the specifics of their individual surgery and choices such as the type of implant.

Financing options may be available to make this investment more manageable over time. It is critical for patients to discuss all these financial aspects with their chosen clinic to understand the full scope of the investment and to explore various options for payment plans or financing.

For a more thorough understanding of what to expect in terms of pricing, one should consider factors such as the type of procedure, surgeon's expertise, and the geographic location, as explained in detail by Dr. Brandon Richland MD.

Types of Breast Implants

When considering breast augmentation, patients typically choose between saline and silicone breast implants, each with distinct characteristics and benefits.

Saline vs. Silicone Implants

Saline breast implants are silicone shells filled with sterile salt water. These are inserted empty and then filled to the desired volume, offering flexibility in size adjustment during surgery. Saline implants are known for a firmer feel and are available to patients 18 and older for breast augmentation.

Silicone breast implants, on the other hand, consist of silicone shells filled with a viscous silicone gel. This type of implant is praised for its more natural feel, resembling breast tissue. They are typically available to patients who are at least 22 years old. One must consider that in the event of a leak, silicone gel implants may not collapse, making it a challenge to detect ruptures without imaging tests.

For those trying to decide which breast implant is the right fit, examining the types of breast augmentations can provide essential insights into the benefits and considerations of each option.

Factors Influencing the Cost

When considering breast augmentation, patients should be aware that several key elements can significantly impact the overall cost of the procedure. These factors include the surgeon's level of expertise, the geographical location, and the quality of the operating room and its facilities.

Surgeon's Experience

The expertise of the surgeon is a major determinant in the cost of breast implants. Highly experienced surgeons with a successful track record may charge more for their services. As they bring a wealth of knowledge and precision to the surgery, patients often find their expertise to be a worthwhile investment.

Location

The geographical location of the practice plays a considerable role in determining the cost. Typically, areas with a higher cost of living tend to have higher surgery prices. Patients may find that undergoing surgery in metropolitan areas or major cities incurs additional expenses compared to smaller towns or regions with a lower cost of living.

Operating Room Facilities

Lastly, the cost is affected by the operating room facilities, including whether the procedure is performed in a hospital or a private surgical suite. High-quality facilities that ensure the utmost safety and use advanced technology may result in a higher cost due to the resources required for optimal patient care.

The Surgical Procedure

Undergoing breast augmentation surgery involves a process that includes a pre-operative consultation, decisions regarding the surgery itself, and the use of anesthesia. Each step is critical in ensuring safety and the achievement of desired aesthetic results.

Consultation

During the consultation phase, patients have the opportunity to discuss their goals and expectations with a qualified plastic surgeon. It's essential to have a clear understanding of the desired results and the reality of what can be achieved through breast augmentation. Surgeons use this time to provide guidance on implant sizes and shapes, which must align with the patient's anatomy and lifestyle.

Type of Procedure

Breast augmentation is tailored to the individual's needs, whether they seek a modest enhancement or a significant increase in breast size . The type of procedure can vary: some may involve saline or silicone implants, while others might opt for fat transfer breast augmentation. Additionally, the incision placement and whether the implants will be positioned over or under the muscle will be determined based on the patient's desired outcome and body type.

Anesthesia

The chosen type of anesthesia is vital for patient comfort and safety. Most breast augmentations are performed under general anesthesia, which requires the presence and expertise of an anesthesiologist. In some cases, depending on the specifics of the surgery, local anesthesia with sedation may be used. The surgical team will ensure that the patient receives safe and appropriate anesthesia care for the duration of their procedure, which can typically be seen in detailed before and after photographs .



Image Credit: NeonShot / 123RF.

Insurance and Breast Augmentation

When considering breast augmentation, it's essential to understand how insurance factors into the equation. Typically, health insurance plans do not cover procedures that are deemed cosmetic. Breast augmentation for aesthetic purposes is generally categorized as such, which means patients are likely to bear the full cost out-of-pocket.

For those who seek breast augmentation due to breast diseases, such as breast cancer, or as part of breast reconstruction after mastectomy, the scenario differs. Health insurance may cover these procedures. Laws such as the Women's Health and Cancer Rights Act (WHCRA) support patients in receiving coverage for reconstruction in these circumstances. Breast reconstructions are not seen as purely cosmetic-they restore the appearance of the breast post-surgery due to medical conditions.

Health insurance plans differ widely, so individuals should meticulously review their policy details. It is advisable to speak directly to insurance providers to ascertain which aspects related to breast diseases and subsequent reconstruction are covered. Some plans might cover the surgery itself, while associated costs such as anesthesia and operating room fees may not be covered.

Post-Surgery Costs

After breast augmentation, patients should be aware of additional expenses that may arise post-surgery. These costs generally encompass necessary medications, specialty garments, and sometimes follow-up care aimed at managing complications such as swelling or scar tissue.

Medications

Patients will often require various medications for pain management and to reduce the risk of infection after their breast augmentation procedure . Typically, they may need to purchase antibiotics and pain medications, which can have specific costs depending on the prescribed drugs. Managing post-operative pain is crucial, and each patient's pain management plan can differ. It's essential to understand that medication expenses can add up, especially if one needs them for an extended period due to persistent pain or complications.

Garments

Post-surgery garments play a pivotal role in the recovery process from breast augmentation. These garments, designed to support the new breast contours and reduce swelling, must be worn as directed by the surgeon. They can also aid in the proper formation of scar tissue and ensure the best possible aesthetic outcome. The cost of these supportive garments varies and should be factored into the overall budget for the procedure. Patients may find valuable guidance on the recovery timeline, which directly influences the duration for which these garments might be required.

Potential Additional Fees

When considering breast implant surgery, one should be aware that the initial cost quote generally covers the surgeon's fee, the implants, and the facility fee. However, there are often additional, sometimes unexpected costs associated with medical tests, follow-up appointments, and potential revision surgeries.

Medical Tests

Before surgery, patients may require comprehensive medical tests to ensure their suitability for breast augmentation. These tests can include blood work, a mammogram, and other preoperative evaluations to assess overall health. The costs for these necessary tests are typically not included in the base price and should be factored into the overall budget.

Follow-Up Appointments

Post-surgery, follow-up appointments are mandatory to monitor the progress of healing. While some surgeons include a few postoperative visits in their initial quote, extended follow-up care may incur additional costs. Patients should verify with their healthcare provider what is included and plan for any extra fees for these critical appointments.

Revision Surgeries

In some cases, a revision surgery might be necessary due to various reasons such as complications or dissatisfaction with the initial outcome. The cost for these additional procedures can be significant, as they may entail new surgeon's fees, anesthesia, and facility costs. Consultation for revision surgery usually has its own separate fee, which can increase the total expenditure.

Understanding the potential financial implications beyond the quoted surgery cost is pivotal for those considering breast implants. Planning ahead for these additional fees will contribute to a more informed and stress-free surgical experience.

Financing Your Breast Augmentation

Financing options for breast augmentation are diverse, enabling patients to find a solution that fits their financial situation. Many clinics offer patient financing plans, allowing for a payment schedule that breaks down the total cost into more manageable monthly payments. These plans are specifically tailored to cosmetic procedures and often have competitive interest rates and flexible terms.

CareCredit is one notable financial service frequently used for medical expenses not typically covered by insurance, including elective cosmetic surgeries like breast augmentation. Patients may apply for a CareCredit card, which offers a range of financing options from short-term, no-interest plans to extended payment plans with interest.

With the surgeon's fees making up a significant portion of the total cost, it's crucial for patients to have a clear understanding of all the expenses involved. Aside from the surgeon's fees, the costs include the anesthetic, facility fees, post-operative garments, and any necessary medical tests.

Patients can explore different avenues for financing their surgery. This might involve personal loans, medical loans specifically designed for healthcare-related expenses, or even in-house financing from the surgeon's office. It's essential to review all the terms and conditions of a financing plan, such as the interest rates, term lengths, and any potential penalties for late payments.

For those considering breast augmentation financing options , information on financing plans may provide insights into how to manage the financial aspects of the procedure, helping individuals make informed decisions on funding their surgery.

Choosing the Right Plastic Surgeon

Selecting a qualified surgeon is a critical step in the journey toward breast augmentation. It affects not only the outcome but also the safety of the procedure. The following subsections delve into the essential credentials and steps a patient should consider when choosing a surgeon for their breast implant procedure .

Board Certification

A board-certified plastic surgeon has passed rigorous examinations and meets the high standards set by entities such as the American Board of Plastic Surgery. This certification ensures the surgeon is trained specifically in plastic surgery, stays current with advancements in the field, and adheres to safe surgical practices.

Plastic Surgeon's Credentials

Beyond board certification, one should look at the surgeon's credentials, including their experience, training, and standing with professional organizations such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Consider their track record of success and the quality of their before-and-after photos as indicators of their skill. Reading detailed breast implant reviews of patient experiences will further help in the decision making process.



Image Credit: Mrwed54 / 123RF.

Considering Breast Implant Cost is Key for a Successful Outcome

Breast augmentation, a procedure chosen by many women for aesthetic or reconstructive reasons, involves a range of important considerations. Key among these is the cost, which can vary significantly based on factors.

The cost of breast augmentation is an essential factor for individuals considering this kind of cosmetic enhancement. The total expense can be influenced by multiple aspects, such as the surgeon's fees, the type of implants, the geographic location where the surgery is performed, and other related costs like anesthesia and facility charges. On average, breast augmentation cost may vary considerably, reflecting the personalized approach to each surgery.

Potential patients must be prepared for expenses like post-operative care and medications. Financing options are available to make the procedure more accessible, but it's crucial for individuals to thoroughly understand all financial aspects and seek a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon to ensure the best possible outcome.

When contemplating breast enhancement, selecting a qualified plastic surgeon is vital. A surgeon's skill, experience, and approach to patient care significantly impact the safety and outcome of the procedure. They are responsible for guiding the individual through the process, from initial consultation to post-operative care, ensuring that the person's goals and expectations align with the realistic outcomes of breast augmentation.



An experienced board-certified plastic surgeon like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) is the best option for achieving transformational results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in one of these Orange County (OC) / Southern California cities?

Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Coto de Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster, or Yorba Linda?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD and his Cosmetic Aesthetics Team are ready to help you look and feel your absolute best. Elevate your confidence and self esteem levels to unfathomable new heights. A warm and engaging Team of carefully selected Aesthetics Professionals will make you feel calm, cool, collected, and right at home throughout your entire consultation and surgery process.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

CONTACT:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD Inc.

Summer Mariorenzi

Media Relations

714-241-0646

summer@richlandmd.com

For Your Personalized First-Class Cosmetic and Aesthetics Experience, Schedule Your In-Person or Virtual Consultation:

https://www.richlandmd.com/contact-us/

Medical Disclaimer: The information shared is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Every individual and patient is different. Before considering any treatments or surgical procedures, be sure to consult with an experienced licensed healthcare provider to discuss the appropriateness and safety of any procedures or treatments based on your individual health and medical history.

SOURCE: Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

View the original press release on accesswire.com