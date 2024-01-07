Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5162/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. ATX TR started in week one with 4 trading days with a 2:2, but bottom line slightly lower. Gainers came with Warimpex, UBM und Polytec from the 2nd Row and News came from SBO, OMV Petrom, Vienna Airport, Kapsch TrafficCom and Signa, spoken by Alison. And Listen to our Last Christmas Version: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ldFasL6rCiK2l5OOHyptL ...

