Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Meta Plus Token (MTS) on January 7, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MTS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





Meta Plus Token (MTS), combines cryptocurrency with real estate investments and diverse practical applications, positioning itself as a global payment method with assets underpinned by the company's real estate holdings.

Introducing Meta Plus Token: A Secure, Global Digital Payment Solution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Meta Plus Token (MTS), combining cryptocurrency with real estate investments and diverse practical applications, positioning itself as a global payment method with assets underpinned by the company's real estate holdings. It's not just another cryptocurrency; it's a well-thought-out project resulting from years of experience in the field. The token stands out due to its integration with major online retail platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, Aliexpress, and eBay. This integration makes MTS a key payment method in international, regional, and local commercial transactions, catering to a wide array of companies and financial institutions.

The uniqueness of Meta Plus Token lies in its comprehensive ecosystem. The project plans to go beyond mere digital transactions, introducing the Meta Pay card. This card will enable MTS holders to make everyday purchases, from a morning coffee to booking travel tickets. It's an exclusive feature, enhancing the practicality and usability of the token in daily life. The project also emphasizes security and stability, implementing measures like complete liquidity closure and ownership waiver, ensuring the safety of financial assets.

Strategically, Meta Plus Token is positioned as more than a currency; it's an investment in the burgeoning world of digital currencies and e-commerce. Investors in MTS are not just buying into a cryptocurrency but are also investing in a share of the company. This entitles them to a portion of Meta Plus's annual profits, aligning their success with the company's growth. This unique investment approach is underpinned by the project's commitment to transparency and objectivity, offering real-time insights into various operational metrics through their official website.

Looking ahead, Meta Plus Token has a detailed roadmap, outlining its ambitious plans. This includes extensive marketing strategies, partnerships with influencers, and a phased token subscription approach. The roadmap also details plans for 2024, like trading on global platforms, issuance of the Meta Pay card, and strategic partnerships in e-commerce. This forward-thinking approach aims to establish Meta Plus Token as a leader in retail and electronic commerce within the digital currency market, marking it as a promising and innovative venture in the cryptocurrency space.

About MTS Token

MTS is an innovative digital currency initiative by the Meta Plus global electronic trading group, designed to revolutionize e-commerce and digital transactions. It stands out in the crowded cryptocurrency market as a versatile and secure payment option integrated with major online retailers like Amazon, Alibaba, Aliexpress, and eBay. MTS is not just a currency but an investment, entitling holders to a share of the company's profits and offering unique features like the Meta Pay card for everyday transactions. With a comprehensive roadmap and a focus on security, transparency, and practical utility, MTS aims to be a key player in the future of digital commerce and finance.

Based on POLY, MTS has a total supply of 250 million (i.e. 250,000,000). The Meta Plus Token distribution is allocated as follows: 35% for Central Listing, 25% for Initial Coin Offering (ICO), 15% for Real Estate Investment, 12% for Marketing, 5% for Referral and Airdrop, and 8% for the Team. The POLY-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 7, 2024. Investors who are interested in MTS can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

