SBO: The new Executive Board of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, has taken office on 1 January 2024. Following 8 years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Klaus Mader assumes responsibility as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Campbell MacPherson, recognized for steering SBO's Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) division, has joined the Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The transition follows Gerald Grohmann's retirement after 22 years as CEO of SBO.SBO: weekly performance: -0.45% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (01/01/2024)

