Porr: Construction group Porr is building a hotel at BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schönefeld. Porr Hochbau Region East was commissioned by SWH Airporthotel Schönefeld GmbH as general contractor to build a new hotel. The new airport hotel will have 271 rooms on four upper floors with a gross floor area of approximately 16,763 m2. 193 parking spaces on two basement floors complete the building.Porr: weekly performance: 4.41% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (02/01/2024)

