OMV: OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeast Europe, will acquire from RNV Infrastructure a 50% stake in Electrocentrale Borzesti, which holds approximately 1 GW capacity of renewable projects, out of which 950 MW wind and 50 MW photovoltaic. The projects will be further developed, built and operated in partnership with RNV Infrastructure. Furthermore, OMV Petrom will fully acquire Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of Romania's leading EV charging network, with more than 400 EV charging points in Romania and plans to increase to approximately 650 by 2026. Through this newly formed partnership, OMV Petrom together with Renovatio plan to invest by 2027 approximately EUR 1.3 bn, including project financing, in renewables in Romania. OMV Petrom's ...

