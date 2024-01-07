Epomaker Inc: Epomaker is Thrilled to Attend the CES Exhibition in Las Vegas

Epomaker, committed to bringing top-notch mechanical keyboards and accessories to the world, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2024 / As one of the most anticipated events in the tech industry, CES provides a platform for industry leaders to unveil groundbreaking products and advancements, and Epomaker is poised to make a significant impact with its cutting-edge innovations.





Epomaker's commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences through a harmonious blend of innovative design and cutting-edge functionality has captured the attention of both tech enthusiasts and seasoned professionals. At CES 2024, Epomaker is set to captivate audiences by showcasing its latest and most exciting products, boasting state-of-the-art technology seamlessly integrated into sleek and modern designs.

The CES Official Exhibition is scheduled to take place from January 9 to January 12 ( 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PST, 4:00 p.m. PST on the last day ), at Venetian Hall A-D at Tech West Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Epomaker will be located in Venetian hall A-D, 50371 booth, where they have thoughtfully prepared small gifts for booth visitors. Other than this, Epomaker is honored to have the opportunity to attend the CES Unveiled Event for Media on January 7, (5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST) at the Mandalay Bay-Shorelines Ballroom in Tech South Aria Resort, displaying with their latest innovation, DynaTab 75X.

The DynaTab 75X is a groundbreaking mechanical keyboard that ingeniously incorporates a Gasket structure with 540 RGB color dot matrix beads. Its compact keyboard layout, highly customizable features, and outstanding performance with compatibility across multiple operating systems set it apart from the myriad of mechanical keyboards in the market, making it a standout and remarkable choice. Visitors to the Epomaker booth can expect hands-on demonstrations of their newest mechanical keyboards, and gaming peripherals. Epomaker's team of experts will be on hand to provide insights into the technology behind their products and discuss the company's vision for the future.

Without a doubt, this presents an incredible opportunity for Epomaker to engage with its dedicated fan base in person, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the promises and goals embedded in Epomaker's spirit - from the community, for the community. Stay tuned to the official website and follow Epomaker's social media accounts to stay updated on all upcoming events and activities.

