Signa: After the insolvency of some Signa companies, there is now an auction of equipment from the Signa headquarters in Vienna's Palais Harrach. More than 460 items, such as office furniture, office supplies, clothes hangers, floor mats, potted plants, toilet sets, etc., will be auctioned off in the first three auctions. The auction will take place on aurena.at from January 19, 2024, and the property should be vacated by the beginning of March 2024. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (05/01/2024)

