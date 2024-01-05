Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJ49 | ISIN: CA3748252069 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GB
Frankfurt
08.01.24
08:05 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,72 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIBSON ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIBSON ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.01.2024 | 22:01
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gibson Energy Inc.: Gibson Energy Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today that John Festival has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective immediately, in order to focus on his increasing professional commitments.

John Festival was appointed a Director of Gibson in 2018 and served as a member of both the Health and Safety Committee and the Sustainability and ESG Committee. During his time with the Gibson Board, John leveraged his over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry to provide valuable guidance and insight.

Continue Reading

"John made considerable contributions to Gibson during his Board tenure," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "In addition to being a thoughtful and effective contributor to Committees he served on, John offered sound operational oversight and we benefitted from his leadership and industry knowledge. On behalf of the Board and Management, I would like to thank John for his longstanding commitment to Gibson and we wish him all best in the future."

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan .

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Beth Pollock
Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk
Phone: (403) 992-6478
Email: [email protected]

Media:
Wendy Robinson
Director, Communications & Brand
Phone: (403) 827-6057
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.