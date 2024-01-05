Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766093 | ISIN: US7665596034 | Ticker-Symbol: RI2A
Tradegate
05.01.24
17:10 Uhr
1,288 Euro
+0,031
+2,47 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2411,28809:41
1,2411,28809:41
PR Newswire
05.01.2024 | 22:30
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel's Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 377,900 stock options to four non-executive employees vesting over four years with a one-year cliff.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California . For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit?www.rigel.com.?

Investors & Media Contacts
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212.600.1902
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.