Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
08.01.24
09:36 Uhr
210,95 Euro
-16,65
-7,32 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
06.01.2024 | 20:06
Boeing Statement on 737-9 Inspections

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today issued the following statement:

"Safety is our top priority and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers. We agree with and fully support the FAA's decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB's investigation into last night's event. We will remain in close contact with our regulator and customers."

Contact
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2024 PR Newswire
