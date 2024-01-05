Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 2.2% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for December 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For December 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 1.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 4.6%, 2.0%, and 1.2% respectively, compared to December 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 13.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan - Dec 22 Jan - Dec 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,105.4 1,030.4 (6.8%) 11,155.3 12,502.9 12.1% Tijuana* 719.6 711.6 (1.1%) 8,102.9 8,870.4 9.5% Los Cabos 248.3 252.9 1.8% 2,577.8 2,965.7 15.0% Puerto Vallarta 251.0 230.7 (8.1%) 2,654.5 2,860.1 7.7% Montego Bay 0.0 0.1 N/A 0.0 0.2 N/A Guanajuato 189.9 190.9 0.5% 1,828.7 2,345.6 28.3% Hermosillo 176.4 183.5 4.0% 1,867.2 2,114.3 13.2% Kingston 0.0 0.2 1020.0% 1.4 1.8 31.0% Mexicali 134.5 147.1 9.4% 1,292.5 1,596.7 23.5% Morelia 74.1 66.6 (10.2%) 673.2 795.8 18.2% La Paz 91.3 105.1 15.2% 1,053.9 1,102.0 4.6% Aguascalientes 59.7 52.9 (11.5%) 694.8 639.7 (7.9%) Los Mochis 34.6 43.8 26.4% 416.6 463.8 11.3% Manzanillo 8.3 11.8 42.8% 97.9 112.8 15.2% Total 3,093.1 3,027.4 (2.1%) 32,416.7 36,371.7 12.2%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan - Dec 22 Jan - Dec 23 % Change Guadalajara 438.4 531.6 21.3% 4,451.3 5,207.4 17.0% Tijuana* 431.7 395.6 (8.4%) 4,221.7 4,324.5 2.4% Los Cabos 439.1 448.2 2.1% 4,441.5 4,749.9 6.9% Puerto Vallarta 418.9 469.8 12.1% 3,554.2 3,930.0 10.6% Montego Bay 437.2 495.0 13.2% 4,356.1 5,211.7 19.6% Guanajuato 74.3 83.6 12.5% 774.5 875.2 13.0% Hermosillo 6.7 7.3 8.4% 78.1 75.5 (3.3%) Kingston 159.8 155.8 (2.5%) 1,560.7 1,746.3 11.9% Mexicali 0.5 0.5 3.2% 6.3 6.9 9.6% Morelia 48.7 49.9 2.6% 499.6 588.5 17.8% La Paz 2.4 1.1 (54.0%) 25.8 13.9 (46.2%) Aguascalientes 22.4 25.7 14.9% 234.5 288.3 22.9% Los Mochis 0.5 0.7 49.8% 7.4 6.9 (5.6%) Manzanillo 7.7 10.2 33.7% 67.9 67.7 (0.2%) Total 2,488.1 2,675.1 7.5% 24,279.7 27,092.8 11.6%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan - Dec 22 Jan - Dec 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,543.8 1,562.0 1.2% 15,606.6 17,710.2 13.5% Tijuana* 1,151.4 1,107.2 (3.8%) 12,324.6 13,194.9 7.1% Los Cabos 687.4 701.1 2.0% 7,019.3 7,715.6 9.9% Puerto Vallarta 669.9 700.5 4.6% 6,208.7 6,790.1 9.4% Montego Bay 437.2 495.1 13.2% 4,356.1 5,211.9 19.6% Guanajuato 264.2 274.5 3.9% 2,603.2 3,220.8 23.7% Hermosillo 183.2 190.7 4.1% 1,945.4 2,189.9 12.6% Kingston 159.8 155.9 (2.4%) 1,562.1 1,748.1 11.9% Mexicali 135.0 147.7 9.4% 1,298.8 1,603.6 23.5% Morelia 122.8 116.5 (5.1%) 1,172.7 1,384.3 18.0% La Paz 93.6 106.2 13.4% 1,079.7 1,115.8 3.3% Aguascalientes 82.1 78.6 (4.3%) 929.3 928.0 (0.1%) Los Mochis 35.1 44.5 26.7% 424.0 470.7 11.0% Manzanillo 15.9 22.1 38.4% 165.8 180.5 8.9% Total 5,581.3 5,702.4 2.2% 56,696.4 63,464.4 11.9%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-22 Dec-23 % Change Jan - Dec 22 Jan - Dec 23 % Change Tijuana 428.1 391.5 (8.5%) 4,186.5 4,288.0 2.4%

Highlights for the month:

The seats available during December 2023 decreased by 0.9%, compared to December 2022. The load factors for the month went from 78.0% in December 2022 to 80.4% in December 2023. New routes:



Guanajuato - Dallas Fort Worth?: Viva Aerobus Guadalajara - Felipe Angeles: Viva Aerobus Guadalajara - Tulum: Viva Aerobus La Paz - Monterrey: Viva Aerobus Puerto Vallarta - Abbotsford: WestJet Puerto Vallarta - Las Vegas: Alaska Puerto Vallarta - Prince George: WestJet Puerto Vallarta - Kitchener-Waterloo: Flair Los Cabos - Montreal: Air Canada Los Cabos - Abbotsford: WestJet Los Cabos - Las Vegas: Alaska Tijuana - Tulum: Viva Aerobus Montego Bay - Londres Gatwick: Norse Atlantic UK Montego Bay - Toronto: Jetlines Canada





Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico 's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

