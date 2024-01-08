Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 2/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-08 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.01.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 14.01.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB024029B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2024 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2024 PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.