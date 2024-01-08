Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.01.2024 | 08:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 2/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-08 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    31.03.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.01.2024 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T      Sales figures     TLN  
    12.01.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.01.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T       Sales figures     TLN  
    14.01.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    08.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB024029B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    09.01.2024 TextMagic MAGIC         Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.01.2024 PRFoods PRF1T          Extraordinary General TLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    10.01.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L     Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.01.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T      Sales figures     TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.