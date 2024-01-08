MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PST in San Francisco, California. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Lucinda Crabtree, Ph.D., and Chief Research and Development Officer, Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., will also be in attendance and available to address questions.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of MorphoSys' website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website following the presentation.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer . As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter at X and LinkedIn.

