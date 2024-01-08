Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: 663200 | ISIN: DE0006632003
Xetra
08.01.24
09:09 Uhr
36,200 Euro
+0,770
+2,17 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
SDAX
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2024 | 08:26
138 Leser
MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PST in San Francisco, California. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Lucinda Crabtree, Ph.D., and Chief Research and Development Officer, Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., will also be in attendance and available to address questions.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of MorphoSys' website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website following the presentation.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer . As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter at X and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts:
Thomas Biegi
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Tel: +49 (0)151 / 74612318
thomas.biegi@morphosys.com		Investor Contact:
Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Vice President, Global Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Eamonn Nolan
Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 617-548-9271
eamonn.nolan@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
