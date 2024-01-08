Tesla has released an application programming interface (API) to enable third-party developers to interact with its home energy products.From pv magazine USA Tesla has released an API for solar, Powerwall battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers. An API is a software intermediary that allows applications to communicate with each other. The new API will enable third parties to interact with software controlling home energy components. The company released an API in October for electric vehicle fleet management. Now, its API supports the coordination of distributed energy assets. ...

