Solarpack (Anboto Solar), Apraava Energy, Avaada and ReNew have emerged winners in NTPC's latest 1.5 GW solar PV auction.From pv magazine India NTPC has awarded 1.5 GW of solar capacity at prices ranging from INR 2.60 ($0.031)/kWh. Solarpack (Anboto Solar) bid for 300 MW and won this capacity at INR 2.60/kWh. Avaada secured 500 MW - the largest slice of the tendered capacity - at INR 2.65/kWh. Apraava Energy has secured 300 MW and ReNew took 400 MW, at INR 2.65/kWh each. The winners will set up solar projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and should ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...