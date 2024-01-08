Australian solar panel manufacturer Tindo Solar has announced plans to build the country's first solar panel gigafactory as it looks to increase its manufacturing capacity to capitalize on a growing domestic market dominated by imports.From pv magazine Australia Tindo Solar plans to increase in its manufacturing capacity more than six-fold, outlining plans to build a AUD 90 million ($60 million) to AUD 100 million facility in eastern Australia that will produce about 2 million panels per year, equivalent to 1 GW of capacity per annum. The South Australia-based company, which currently operates ...

