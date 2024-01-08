L'OCCITANE Group: The L'OCCITANE Group announces evolution in its leadership structure and appoints Laurent Marteau as its new Group CEO

GENEVA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The L'OCCITANE Group, a pioneer in premium sustainable beauty and wellness and a certified B Corporation, today announced an evolution in its leadership structure. The responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Group Managing Director will be combined into one role, effective 1 April 2024. This initiative sustains the company's transformation into a geographically balanced, multi-brand group.

André J. Hoffmann, acting CEO, has decided to step down from this position. He will remain an Executive Director and member of the Board of the L'OCCITANE Group and continue to focus on strategic, policy and leadership matters within the company.

Laurent Marteau, the Group's current Managing Director, has been appointed L'OCCITANE Group CEO.

Laurent Marteau has over 20 years of experience in the global beauty industry. He worked for the LVMH Group in various senior management roles and countries for 15 years. He joined the La Prairie Group in 2014 as VP for Global Travel Retail & Special Channels and became a member of the Board of Directors in the same year. In 2020, he expanded his responsibilities and was made VP for Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. He joined the L'OCCITANE Group as Group Managing Director in 2022.

'As our Group grows, we need to evolve,' said Reinold Geiger, Chairman of the L'OCCITANE Group. 'Laurent embodies the L'OCCITANE Group's entrepreneurial mindset and deep commitment to people and nature. His in-depth knowledge of the global market, combined with an inclusive leadership style, makes him a strong CEO to bring together a multi-brand and multicultural Group delivering value for all our stakeholders.'

André J. Hoffmann has been acting as Vice-Chairman of the L'OCCITANE Group since 2016 and took on the role of Group CEO in 2021. He will work alongside the Group's senior management team to help ensure a smooth transition.

Reinold Geiger added: 'I want to thank André, my business partner of almost 30 years, for his leadership during his time as CEO. In recent years he has led the company towards its strategic objectives, including its geographical expansion, and has been instrumental in the successful acquisition and integration of new brands such as ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro and Grown Alchemist. He will continue to play a significant role in the Group, supporting its strategic direction as Executive Director and member of the Board.'

