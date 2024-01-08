Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
08.01.24
08:10 Uhr
6,080 Euro
-0,160
-2,56 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6006,16011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2024 | 08:54
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Resignation of Board member

Simen Flaaten has notified the Chair of Prosafe's Board of Directors that due to other commitments, he wants to resign as Director as soon as practicable possible. Mr Flaaten has been a member of the Board of Directors since 30 June 2023.

Mr Flaaten's resignation has been accepted and he will remain on the Board until a Director to replace him has been elected. Prosafe will call for an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new Director shortly.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 8 January 2024
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen O. Rødland, Chair
Phone: +47 907 41 662

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.