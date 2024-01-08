Prosafe SE: Resignation of Board member

Simen Flaaten has notified the Chair of Prosafe's Board of Directors that due to other commitments, he wants to resign as Director as soon as practicable possible. Mr Flaaten has been a member of the Board of Directors since 30 June 2023.

Mr Flaaten's resignation has been accepted and he will remain on the Board until a Director to replace him has been elected. Prosafe will call for an extraordinary general meeting to elect a new Director shortly.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.

Stavanger, 8 January 2024

Prosafe SE



Glen O. Rødland, Chair

Phone: +47 907 41 662



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.