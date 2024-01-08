Michael Gottlieb appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dr. Anthony Johnson appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer

Domain Therapeutics ("Domain" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announces the appointments of Michael Gottlieb, as its Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Anthony Johnson, M.D., as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Anthony Johnson (Photo: Domain Therapeutics)

Michael's appointment as Chairman follows Laurence Rulleau and Youssef Bennani, who held the role for 9 years. An industry expert with international experience leading biopharmaceutical companies, Michael is also currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of RENOGENYX. Michael was the founding Chief Commercial Officer of POINT Biopharma (PNT:NASDAQ), where he was responsible for global commercial operations and market strategy and previously held leadership roles with Sanofi Genzyme.

As the new President and CEO, based in Boston, Tony succeeds Pascal Neuville who founded and successfully led the Company for the past 15 years. Tony was previously President and CEO of Goldfinch Bio, and has been responsible for advancing multiple products in the clinic and contributing significantly to new drug approvals. He held leadership roles at AstraZeneca, OrbiMed Advisors, Bristol Myers Squibb and GSK. Tony holds a medical degree and research doctorate from the University of New South Wales and achieved Fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians in Sydney.

Mr. Michael Gottlieb, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Domain Therapeutics, said: "I am excited to work with our board and team to make Domain a recognized leader in its field and in the US to unlock new possibilities in GPCR targeted cancer immunotherapies."

Dr. Tony Johnson, newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, said:I am honored to have the opportunity to lead at this pivotal time in the Company's development and to work alongside the incredible team to accelerate our innovative and uniquely positioned GPCR-derived immuno-oncology programs and expand our US market presence."

Laurence Rulleau, Director of Domain Therapeutics, commented: "With my co-lead partners, I would like to welcome Michael and Tony to our leadership team. Their respective expertise and track record in pioneering and leading biopharmaceutical companies will be invaluable to the Company and will support our reach and global focus. I would like to thank Pascal for his steadfast commitment, loyalty and service to the Company and the Board over the last fifteen years, enabling the significant growth of the Company."

Pascal Neuville, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, commented: "During my time leading Domain Therapeutics as its CEO, we have been relentlessly dedicated to maintaining Domain as a leader in GPCRs. I am confident that the new leadership together with the entire Domain team will continue to build on the very promising programs developed thus far and drive the Company forward towards even greater success to the benefit of cancer patients and their families."

