TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Defines Drill Targets Within Potential Northern Extension at Mets

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide a targeting update from ongoing analysis and interpretation of geophysical data from TDG's 100% owned Mets mining lease located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C.

Within this news release are the first 3-dimensional ("3D") geophysical renderings of the high-grade Mets A-Zone1 and its potential northern extension1 covering a total of ~800 metres ("m") of the ~3,850 m of anomalous trend1 identified on Mets (news release Nov 14, 2023). Definition of additional drill targets1 for the remaining anomalous geophysical, geochemical, and structural features at Mets is ongoing.

The historical high-grade, near surface gold ("Au") within the A-Zone at Mets was confirmed by TDG's diamond drilling in 2023 including 20 m of 11.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au from 19 m depth, and 8.3 m of 16.4 g/t Au from 51 m depth (news releases Sep 07, 2023 and Dec 04, 2023). The high-grade mineralization appears to be coincident with a parallel west dipping conductive feature and magnetic susceptibility low with a ~16-degree plunge to the north. The A-Zone1 and these geophysical features are interpreted to extend for ~800 m and remains open to the north (Figure 1).

Figure 1. 3D View of Mets A-Zone & Potential Northern Extension1 displaying ground magnetics (left) and VLF-EM (right).

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented: "Exploration for high-grade gold mineralization at Mets is a high priority for TDG. The geophysical anomalies associated with the high-grade gold in the A-Zone1 and its potential northern extension1 continue for at least 800 m with a gentle plunge and remains open at depth. Our 2023 high-resolution ground magnetics and VLF-EM program evaluated only a shallow vertical extent. With this additional data, we believe that we can explain why the historical drillholes either hit or missed and, most importantly, we have generated additional drill targets based on our interpretations. We're applying a similar approach to the potential southern extension1 of the A-Zone1 and the two new parallel anomalous trends1 that have never been drill tested. We look forward to publishing more targets in the coming weeks."

METS A-ZONE1

The well-understood portion of the Mets A-Zone high-grade Au mineralization is hosted in hydrothermal quartz-barite breccia(s) at/or adjacent to a structurally disrupted lithological contact between the dacite (hanging wall) and andesite (footwall). It can be conceptualized in 3D as a 'sheet' of high-grade Au mineralization sub-parallel to the lithological contact which remains open in both directions and at depth (Figure 2). The sheet of mineralization appears to be steeply west dipping, near surface and has a gentle plunge (~16°) to the north.

The high-grade mineralized sheet coincides with two geophysical features. Firstly, using a Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic ("VLF-EM") survey, the response is defined by a relative charge density of ~>12 using the Karous-Hjelt ("KH") filtered 24.8 kHz frequency (Figure 3) and is described as a north-trending, plunging anomaly. Secondly, using ground magnetics survey data with the response calibrated by drillhole data, the high-grade sheet coincides with a magnetic susceptibility low, which may represent the destruction of mafic minerals during the course of alteration and mineralization (Figure 4).

Through historical recompilation and modern geophysics, a second alteration/breccia envelope was rediscovered west of the main A-Zone trend (Figures 3 and 4). This zone1 is only partially evaluated by historical drilling, remains open at depth, and shares the same geophysical signatures as the main A-Zone trend. An evaluation of the continuity of this second breccia/alteration zone is ongoing and may represent further dimensionality in endeavors expanding the potential size of the A-Zone1.

Figure 2. 3D View of Mets A-Zone & KH filtered 24.8 kHz relative charge density ~12.

Figure 3. Cross Section 6367330N through the Mets A-Zone (Figure 2) displaying VLF-EM and Au Assay Results.

Figure 4. Cross Section 6367330N through the Mets A-Zone (Figure 2) displaying magnetic susceptibility and downhole lithology.

POTENTIAL NORTHERN EXTENSION1

The modern high-resolution ground-based magnetics and VLF-EM data have provided an updated framework for exploration outside of the A-Zone. The potential northern extension1 appears to have the same characteristic VLF-EM conductive response and is also associated with a continuation of the linear magnetic susceptibility low. Additionally, surficial soil sampling, geological mapping and 3D modeling also support the interpretation of the favourable structural corridor having continuity to the north. (See 'Target #2' Figures 1 a & b for ground magnetics/VLF-EM and Figures 2 a & b for historical Au/Ag surficial soil sampling results; news release Nov 14, 2023).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): TDG is a mineral exploration focused company and the Company's Projects are in the mineral exploration stage only. The degree of risk increases substantially where an issuer's properties are in the mineral exploration stage as opposed to the development or operational stage. Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

2Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by TDG's qualified person (QP). TDG's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, TDG cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including (but not limited to) the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, any conclusions or interpretations borne from use of this data should be considered too speculative to suggest that additional exploration will result in mineral resource delineation. TDG encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

3Historical Drillcore Sampling & Assay Methodology: Historical drillcore was geologically logged with lithologies identified and notable geological features recorded. Historical drillcore was split in half (and in rare cases sawn in half) along sample intervals (lithology and mineralization dependant) generally less than 3 m. Chemical analysis was performed dominantly for precious metal analysis (Au and Ag), and infrequently for base metals (Pb, Zn, Cu), and rarely for major elements and trace elements. Historically, different commercial laboratories were utilized in addition to an assay lab at Baker Mine Site. These lab facilities may or may not have had accreditation and in all cases accreditation (if applicable) pre-dated current ISO standards. Over that period, a variety of digestion and assay methods were used, including atomic absorption, fire assay atomic absorption, aqua regia atomic absorption and aqua regia ICP with varying detection limits. Reference materials (if any) were inserted at the analytical level and thus were unblind to the facility processing the samples.

4Unassayed Historical Drill Core: Historical drill core intersections, lengths or intervals referenced for re-assay or geological analysis may not be available or suitable for sampling. Historical drill cores were inherited with the project and TDG provides no guarantees or warranties that these drill cores are part of the historical inventory, are available and/or have not degraded to a state that would render them wholly unusable for the purposes of scientific investigation. TDG provides no warranties/guarantees that these historical un-assayed drill cores host precious or base metal mineralization.

