ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Market Size was Valued at USD 537.5 Million in 2024 and is Anticipated to Grow USD 845.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Market is Segmented by Type (Df :Above 0.01, Df :Below 0.01), by Application (Servers & Data Center , PC, Communication Base Station , HPC/ AI Chips ).

The global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Market was valued at USD 482.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 845.4 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Market

The persistent advancement of semiconductor technologies, in particular, the need for sophisticated packaging solutions in response to downsizing trends and the growing complexity of electronic devices, is driving the growth of the Ajinomoto Build-up Film (ABF) market. Because of its remarkable dielectric qualities, thermal stability, and adaptability, ABF is a crucial part of semiconductor packaging and can withstand the demanding needs of a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics , automobiles, 5G infrastructure , and Internet of Things devices.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ABF (AJINOMOTO BUILD-UP FILM) MARKET

The market for Ajinomoto Build-up Film (ABF) is closely related to the ongoing developments in semiconductor packaging technology. Packaging solutions that enable improved performance and compactness are in greater demand as electronic devices get lighter, smaller, and more complicated. Due to its remarkable dielectric and insulating qualities, ABF has become an essential part of modern semiconductor packaging, which propels the market's growth. One major factor driving the ABF market is the continuous trend of electronic device downsizing. Manufacturers are forced to implement packaging solutions that can support the diminishing size of electronic components because customers are demanding smaller and more efficient devices. Because of its thin and light characteristics, ABF fits in well with these miniaturisation tendencies, which encourages its broad use in a variety of electronic applications.

The growing demand for wearables, tablets, and smartphones among other consumer electronics is one of the main drivers of the ABF industry. The need for sophisticated packaging materials like ABF, which allows small and high-performance gadgets, is growing as the consumer electronics sector continues to thrive. ABF's adaptability in meeting the unique needs of consumer electronics greatly propels the market's expansion.

An important driving force behind the ABF industry is the continuous global rollout of 5G infrastructure. 5G technology requires more connection and faster processing rates, which calls for sophisticated semiconductor packaging techniques. With its ability to handle high-frequency applications and provide effective heat dissipation, ABF plays a crucial role in the creation of infrastructure and devices that are ready for 5G.

The automobile sector is experiencing a significant expansion in the integration of electronics due to advancements in electric cars, autonomous driving, and smart networking. ABF is a popular option for semiconductor packaging in the automotive industry, which promotes market growth. This is due to its ability to fulfil the strict criteria of car electronics, such as thermal stability and dependability.

ABF (AJINOMOTO BUILD-UP FILM) MARKET SHARE

With a market share of more than 99 percent, Japan is the biggest producer of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film), followed by Chemical Co., Ltd., WaferChem Technology Corporation, Taiyo Ink, etc.

Key Companies:

? Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

? WaferChem Technology Corporation

? TAIYO INK

? Elite Material Co. Ltd.

? Wuhan Sanxuan Technology

? Shenzhen EPS Technology

? Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

