The Motor Enclave Tampa Announces Partnership With Pirelli Tire North America

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / The Motor Enclave announced today that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Pirelli Tire North America to become "The Official Tire" of the 200-acre experiential motorsports venue conveniently located at the corner of I-4 and I-75 less than 15 minutes from downtown Tampa.

Pirelli will receive exposure in key locations throughout the development, most notably its trademark yellow and red branding throughout the newly named "Pirelli Pit Lane" where all events on the 1.6 mile Hermann Tilke designed performance circuit begin and end.

Additionally, the Pirelli Pit Lane will incorporate a visually stunning "Pirelli Podium" where members and guests will be able to capture the perfect photo to commemorate their visit to The Motor Enclave. This unique architectural element will showcase authentic Pirelli Formula 1 tires.

"We are elated to secure Pirelli as one of our premiere sponsors at The Motor Enclave. Considering that Pirelli is synonymous with innovation and quality, there is no better brand that aligns with our mission to build and operate the premiere motorsports venue in the world," said Brad Oleshansky, Founder and CEO of The Motor Enclave. "Additionally, Pirelli's heritage in racing and current partnership with Formula 1 ties in beautifully with our desire to deliver unique experiences to automotive enthusiasts."

"We have been tracking the development of The Motor Enclave Tampa since it was announced in 2019," said Andre Oosthuizen, Chief Marketing Officer of Pirelli Tire North America. "After seeing the success of Brad Oleshansky's initial project in Michigan, M1 Concourse, we knew that his next iteration would be the perfect platform to highlight the wide range of Pirelli tires. We are excited about the potential to demonstrate our full product line across the multitude of driving surfaces at The Motor Enclave including the performance circuit, vehicle dynamics pad and off-road experience."

About Pirelli Founded in Milan in 1872, today Pirelli stands as a global brand known for its cutting-edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. The company's product range consists of innovative tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles due to the solid partnerships with the most prestigious manufacturers. These collaborations allow Pirelli to develop tires, depending on the model, which are tailor made to satisfy the specific needs of the most sophisticated consumers. Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) includes the Modular Integrated Robotized System (MIRS) facility and research and development center at its Rome, Georgia headquarters, a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Silao, Mexico, sales and marketing offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Montreal and Mexico City. The company manufactures, distributes and markets original equipment and replacement tires for export and domestic car/motorcycle applications.

The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida includes a 1.6 mile Hermann Tilke designed driving circuit, 2-acre vehicle dynamics pad, 100 acre off-road experience with miles of purpose built trails, 37,000 square foot corporate event center and the largest Private Garage community in the world with more than 300 privately owned luxury garages. Every adrenaline filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients and the general public. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com.

