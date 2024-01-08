Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024

DJ Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024 
08-Jan-2024 / 12:58 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2024 
 
 
 
Luxembourg January 8, 2024 (13:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2024. 
 
Earnings calendar:* 
 
9 February 2024:  earnings for 4th quarter 2023 and 12 months 2023 
3 May 2024:  earnings for 1st quarter 2024 
2 August 2024:  earnings for 2nd quarter 2024 and 6 months 2024 
8 November 2024: earnings for 3rd quarter 2024 and 9 months 2024 
 
* (earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed) 
 
General Meeting of Shareholder: 
 
30 April 2024:  Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 
 
Capital Markets Day 
 
27 February 2024:       Capital markets day 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting 
from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, 
Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC® 
-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel 
scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers 
worldwide to excel in the circular economy. Aperam is the first player in its market to be ResponsibleSteelT certified 
in Europe and the Americas. Its sustainability efforts have received wide recognition. 
In 2022, Aperam had sales of EUR 8,156 million and shipments of 2.31 million tonnes. 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
