Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922557 | ISIN: CH0012100191 | Ticker-Symbol: TEN
Lang & Schwarz
08.01.24
14:12 Uhr
345,10 Euro
+0,90
+0,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECAN GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
344,40345,8014:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2024 | 13:34
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecan Group AG: Tecan to present at upcoming Investor Conferences

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 8, 2024 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will attend and present at the following investor conferences this week:

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco
Date: 10 January 2024
Presentation: 09:00 am PST
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, Bad Ragaz
Date: 11 January 2024
Participants: Klaus Lun, EVP, Head of the Life Sciences Business division
Ralf Griebel, EVP, Head of the Partnering Business division
Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Not webcasted

Octavian Seminar 2024, Davos
Date: 12 January 2024
Participants: Klaus Lun, EVP, Head of the Life Sciences Business division
Ralf Griebel, EVP, Head of the Partnering Business division
Martin Brändle, SVP, Corp. Comm. & Investor Relations
Not webcasted

About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38aec12c-ab98-4149-b335-e6631ead313d)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.