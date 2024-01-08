Web3 Ventures Inc.: Web3 Ventures Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Orthogonal Global Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Web3 Ventures Inc. ("Web3" or the "Company") (CSE:WEBV)(OTC PINK:WEBVF), a diversified investment company focused on furthering initiatives in the wellness, healthcare, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces, announces that the Company will change its name to "Orthogonal Global Group Inc." from "Web3 Ventures Inc." and begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new name at the market open on January 11, 2024. The Company will also concurrently change its stock symbol to "OGG" on the CSE.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the subordinate voting shares will change to CA68752R1073 and 68752R107, respectively.

This is an extensive rebranding effort to align the Company's vision, values and commitment to changing the world for the healthier by accelerating disruption where needed.

At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the Company's name to Orthogonal Global Group, or "Orthogonal." Orthogonal, pronounced "or-thaa-guh-nuhl," is the scientific principle of right angles. Orthogonal embodies the concept of progression through innovative and unforeseen methods. It is the natural connection between ideas and the utilization of tangential energy's universal and exponential power.

The Company's investment strategy utilizes the concept of orthogonal as it navigates tangents of possibility within a diverse environment of seasoned and unique individuals to achieve success. Departing from conventional investment approaches, Orthogonal intends to embrace an entirely new paradigm for assessing opportunities. Whether leveraging cutting-edge technologies or reimagining ancient practices for modern applications, every investment undergoes rigorous scrutiny, aiming for positive impact and value. The Company will remain steadfast in furthering the complementary wellness and technology industries, including web 3.0, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces.

"We're thrilled to introduce Orthogonal Global Group as a manifestation of our dedication to conscious capitalism," said David Nikzad, the Company's CEO and Co-Founder. This change represents our commitment to investing not just in financial returns but in the future we envision, built on innovative healthcare solutions, tokenization of real world assets, and digital asset ownership, and technologies that propel positive global change. Orthogonal signifies our strategic approach, leveraging unexpected angles and diverse opportunities to drive meaningful progress."

Under its new banner, Orthogonal Global Group remains dedicated to fostering innovation, supporting disruptive ideas, and uniting a community of like-minded individuals committed to driving change on a global scale.

About Web3 Ventures

Web3 Ventures is a diversified investment Company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications in wellness, healthcare and the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3's core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, and medium enterprises.

