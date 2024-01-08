HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that is has completed the acquisitions of Hennesy Mechanical Sales LLC. DXP funded the acquisitions with cash on the balance sheet.

Hennesy is a leading manufacturers representative in the municipal water and wastewater treatment market and provides industrial pump sales, service, and repair in the states of Arizona, New Mexico, as well as West Texas.

David R. Little, Chairman, and CEO remarked, "We are pleased to welcome the Hennesy employees to the DXP team. Hennesy will enhance our aftermarket and service capabilities, along with furthering our efforts to grow our DXP Water platform. Hennesy provides a repeatable and sustainable earnings profile that is complementary to our business and furthers our strategy."

Signing of the definitive agreement occurred on January 2, 2024. Sales and adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ending November 30, 2023, were approximately $10.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as income before tax, plus interest, depreciation and amortization, plus non-recurring items that will not continue after the acquisition.

Kent Yee, CFO added, "We are excited to start off the year with another acquisition and welcome the talented and hardworking employees of Hennesy to the DXP team. We will continue to execute on our strategic priorities and strategy of making acquisitions in markets and business models where we can continue to enhance and propel DXP into the future. We look forward to continuing this path in 2024 as we grow, improve, and scale DXP."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA referred to in this press release is included below under "--Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Company's financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors' understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP's vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP's business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage, and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may," "will," "should," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "goal," or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

