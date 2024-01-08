Anzeige
08.01.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BI Boligejendomme A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares and reduction of share capital by reducing face value on the company's shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 10 January 2024. 



Further, the company's share capital will be reduced by reducing face value of
the company's share from DKK 100 to DKK 10. 



BI Boligejendomme A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded
on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:                     DK0061797461           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                     BI Boligejendomme A/S      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:             8,452,069 shares of DKK 100 (DKK 
                        845,206,900)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (due to cancellation of own shares):  3,187,655 shares of DKK 100 (DKK 
                        318,765,500)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:              5,264,414 shares of DKK 100 DKK 
                        (526,441,400)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change due to reduction of share capital by  DKK 473,797,260         
 reducing face value:                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction of share capital by   5,264,414 shares of DKK 10 (DKK 
 reducing face value:              52,644,140)           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                  DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                  BIABED              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                 260035              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
