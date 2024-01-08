NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Zoe Financial continues to shine as a leading player in the financial industry, securing its position as a three-time winner of NerdWallet's prestigious Best-Of Awards for the year 2024 in the category of Best Online Financial Advisor. This recognition supports Zoe's unwavering commitment to making wealth creation tailored through innovative technology and exceptional client experience.





Third Year in a Row!

Zoe Financial wins NerdWallet's 2024 Best-Of Awards for Best Online Financial Advisor.





Zoe Financial has consistently raised the bar, blending cutting-edge technology with personalized financial guidance to create an unparalleled client experience. In 2023, the financial tech firm introduced the Zoe Wealth Platform, an innovative turnkey asset management solution for vetted advisors managing their client's wealth.

Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial, expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Best Online Financial Advisor award for the third consecutive year is an honor and a celebration. This recognition reflects the hard work that takes place at Zoe. Our service will always be client-centric; it is why we do what we do."

NerdWallet's Best-Of Awards' winners undergo a rigorous selection process by a team of trusted Nerds composed of seasoned journalists and subject-matter experts. The evaluation scrutinizes the features of each financial product, focusing on pivotal elements for consumers.

After thoroughly assessing online financial advisors, Zoe Financial emerged as a standout performer across the evaluated criteria for the Best Online Financial Advisor. The assessment encompassed key categories: advisor access and credentials, account management, planning/subscription fees, and financial planning capabilities.

"This acknowledgment underscores the commitment and proficiency of our remarkable team at Zoe Financial, along with the outstanding financial advisors in our network. Their dedication to excellence and ensuring client success has been instrumental in reaching significant milestones," mentioned Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA.

As the financial landscape evolves, Zoe Financial remains at the forefront.

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com

About Zoe Financial

Zoe's mission is to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will connect with trusted advisors across the United States based on your unique financial situation.

About NerdWallet: NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information to make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Zoe Financial did not compensate NerdWallet for the rating. For more information, visit: https://www.nerdwallet.com/l/awards-investing-2024

©2017-2024 and TM, NerdWallet, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

