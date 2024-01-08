Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 9 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 86,225,684 shares (USD 862,256.84) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,313,482 shares (USD 13,134.82) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 87,539,166 shares (USD 875,391.68) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 660,714 shares - USD 28,00 652,768 shares - USD 29.26 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66