So-Young International Inc.: So-Young Announces Update on Repurchase and Cancellation of Shares

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that during the term of the Company's share repurchase program previously announced in November 2022 and modified in January 2023 (the "2022 Share Repurchase Program") and the share repurchase program previously announced in May 2021 (the "2021 Share Repurchase Program"), the Company in aggregate purchased approximately 13.3 million ADSs, representing 10.3 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company, for an aggregate consideration of approximately US$54.5 million (inclusive of broker commissions). The Company plans to cancel all of the Class A ordinary shares underlying the ADSs that were repurchased under the 2022 Share Repurchase Program and the 2021 Share Repurchase Program.

