PureSquare: PureVPN starts 2024 as No. 1 ranking VPN on Trustpilot

ROAD TOWN, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / PureVPN, the flagship brand of PureSquare, achieved another milestone in 2023 by securing the No. 1 ranking in the VPN category on Trustpilot, reinforcing its position as one of the top players in the industry.





PureVPN secures No. 1 ranking in the VPN category on Trustpilot, reinforcing its position as one of the top players in the industry.

The top ranking on Trustpilot, which is widely recognized as a transparent and unbiased online review platform, serves as a testament to the trust and confidence users place in PureVPN. Each review adds to the narrative of customer satisfaction and effectiveness, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing a reliable and secure online experience.

In this dynamic and constantly evolving landscape, PureVPN stands out for its robust security protocols and an extensive suite of online security features. This dedication to excellence is further exemplified by:

Exceptional 96% satisfaction rating: The outstanding customer support rating underscores PureVPN's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Privacy assurance: PureVPN strictly adheres to a no-logs policy, assuring that online activities remain confidential at all times. It is also the first and only VPN with an "always-on" audit policy.

Innovative Apple TV app: PureVPN is among the first worldwide to introduce a dedicated Apple TV app, enhancing accessibility and elevating user experiences.

Global accessibility: Boasting 6,500+ secure VPN servers strategically placed in 70+ countries worldwide, PureVPN facilitates easy access to regionally restricted content.

Boasting 6,500+ secure VPN servers strategically placed in 70+ countries worldwide, PureVPN facilitates easy access to regionally restricted content. Multi-platform compatibility: Whether on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, or other platforms, PureVPN guarantees a seamless and consistent user experience across all devices.

As PureVPN celebrates its No. 1 ranking, the company remains focused on further innovation, ensuring its users continue to enjoy a secure online experience. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, PureVPN aims to maintain its leadership, setting new benchmarks for excellence and customer satisfaction.

About PureSquare:

PureSquare is a holistic cybersecurity platform that prioritizes user safety and privacy for the new age. It is dedicated to empowering people with digital security and online privacy, creating a safer world with peace of mind and a sense of security for all. Leveraging 16 years of expertise in the industry, PureSquare continues to achieve excellence through its subsidiary brands - PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome, and PureWL.

Contact Information:

PureSquare Press

PR Manager

press@puresquare.com

SOURCE: PureVPN

