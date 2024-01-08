The Philippines has approved 101.1 MW of PV capacity under its net-metering regime since launching the scheme in 2015.The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines issued 4,124 new Certificates of Compliance (COCs) to qualified end-users under its net-metering program last year. The new prosumers generate an additional 37.935 MW of capacity from renewable energy facilities, which the ERC says supports their own consumption or, if there is any excess, is exported or sold to the distribution system. Most (3,200) of the new registrations are located on the country's largest island, Luzon, ...

