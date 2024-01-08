MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Acquires Online Mental Health Platform and Community

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Leading patient-first health technology company MentalHealth.com is pleased to announce its acquisition of online mental health platform and community, MentalHelp.net.

MentalHealth.com Acquires MentalHelp.net

Established in 1995, MentalHelp.net has effectively aided millions of individuals in addressing their mental health needs through its extensive library of mental health resources and a robust community of licensed medical professionals. Guided by the highest standards of content integrity, MentalHelp.net's mission is to champion mental health awareness by offering scientifically accurate and up-to-date coverage of mental health topics. More recently, MentalHelp.net has broadened its services to encompass verified user reviews of the largest online therapy and medicine platforms, providing valuable insights for individuals seeking mental health support and treatment.

Also established in 1995 and freshly relaunched in 2023, MentalHealth.com stands as the internet's most trusted and recognized mental health resource. Co-founded by Helena Georgiou, Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, Brandon Mimms, Patrick Nagle, Daniel Rivette, and Jeffrey Smith, MentalHealth.com is on a mission to make optimal mental health attainable for everyone. Notable team members include Brian Trisler, founder of A Place for Mom; Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST; Abhilash Patel, founder of Within Health; as well as Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Supermind Platforms, and Co-Founder Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD.

"We acknowledge collective mental health as one of the world's most important and complex challenges," stated Patrick Nagle, Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "Half of the world's population will experience a mental health disorder, and all eight billion of us require ongoing mental health support and care. We remain compassionately committed to meeting individuals wherever they are online, and at every stage of their mental health journey."

MentalHelp.net and its team of expert medical contributors have joined forces with MentalHealth.com and its network, reinforcing a commitment to expanding care access, empowering patient choice, and enhancing care quality. Together, they are dedicated to high-quality services and resources that support individuals throughout their mental health journey and uphold a patient-first culture.

In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will continue to announce key partnerships, acquisitions, and the newest members of its venture advisory and clinical care teams, each sharing alignment with the pursuit of making optimal mental health attainable for all.

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a patient-first health technology company driven by its mission to make optimal mental health attainable for everyone. With a focus on expanding care access, empowering patient choice, and enhancing care quality, the company delivers innovative solutions that support individuals throughout their mental health journey.

