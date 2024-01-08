Scrap to Stacked: Fixably and Quipt Turbocharge Pre-Owned Device Profits With AI-Powered Automation

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Fixably, the leading global provider of repair and service management software, announced a strategic partnership with Quipt, the leading recommerce as a service provider, to extend their platform's trade automation capabilities. This streamlined collaboration empowers businesses to efficiently breathe new life into pre-owned devices while optimizing profit margins and operational efficiency.

"As we look to grow our business in the United States, Quipt stood out as the clear leader for embedding recommerce capabilities into our platform," said Joel Mansnerus, Founder of Fixably. "Their network of over 100 leading marketplaces, B2B channels, and professional refurbishers coupled with their end-to-end suite of productivity tools, complements Fixably perfectly and will enable vast business growth opportunities for our end clients. We understand firsthand how difficult these integrations are to build and maintain, not to mention providing open API access"

"We are thrilled to partner with Fixably and support their mission to extend the life of devices," said Jason Willitts, Founder of Quipt. "Their comprehensive workflow management capabilities unlock new opportunities to enhance the recommerce process. Plus their modern user interface makes it easy to embed our automated workflows. The feedback we've received from shared prospects has been overwhelmingly favorable."

Under terms of the partnership, Quipt's open API will be integrated into Fixably's infrastructure to provide United States customers critical market intelligence and automated purchasing and sales workflows.

About Fixably

Fixably is a Finland-based SaaS aftersales operating system that fully supports Depot and Retail repair operations. The system has +50 integrations and automates processes with OEMs like Apple and Samsung. Fixably integrates all tools needed to perform and follow-up on all types of repairs, handle internal resources and workflows, monetary transactions, logistics, customer communication, OEM requirements, insurance processes, and more. With clients on six continents and in almost 40 countries, Fixably provides a global platform for growth.

About Quipt

Launched in 2014, Quipt's mission is to simplify commerce. Gone are the days of having to identify, evaluate, integrate and operationalize commercial partnerships. Through a single integration to Quipt, you can connect and transact with over 100 leading marketplaces, refurbishers and distributors. Plus scale to any new partner regardless of their data requirements.

For more info: https://ww3.getquipt.com/news/fixably-quipt

Contact Information

Harry Forsman

VP of Recommerce

harry.forsman@fixably.com

+358405242069

SOURCE: Fixably

View the original press release on newswire.com.