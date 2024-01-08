American Clean Resources Group Inc.: American Clean Resources Group Announces Appointment of New CEO, Ms. Tawana Bain

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / American Clean Resources Group (OTC PINK:ACRG) is excited to announce the appointment of Ms. Tawana Bain as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment, effective as per the 8K filed in 2023, brings two decades of expertise in Environmental Social Governance (ESG), Marketing Strategy, and Business Process Outsourcing to the forefront. Ms. Bain's background includes founding TBAIN & Co, LLC in 2020, overseeing various globally recognized ventures promoting social impact in Louisville, Kentucky. Notably, these ventures encompass Today's Woman Magazine, Derby Diversity Week, Today's Voice, and the Black Jockey's Lounge. Her extensive experience and skills fortify the executive team, enhancing unique perspectives on environmental initiatives and purposeful impact. This expansion dives deeper into Ms. Bain's dedication to merging sustainability with the production of precious metals and her broader vision for the industry's evolution towards environmental consciousness.

"Ms. Bain epitomizes leadership and innovation, coupled with an unwavering commitment to sustainable environmental development," says Sharon Ullman, ACRG's Chief Financial Officer. "We are thrilled to have her steer us into the next chapter."

Ms. Bain adds, " The future is unequivocally tied to renewable resources. It's not merely a choice but a necessity. I am fervently committed to spearheading this shift towards sustainability, where producing precious metals aligns seamlessly with carbon neutrality. It's not enough to focus solely on the end product; it's about revolutionizing the process, ensuring every step, from extraction to refinement, resonates with environmental responsibility.

Our pursuit isn't just about the bottom line; it's about redefining industry standards, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're entering an era where profitability isn't at odds with environmental stewardship; they go hand in hand. I envision a future where innovation fuels not only technological advancements but also a cleaner, healthier planet. And I'm honored to be at the helm, driving this transformative journey."

About American Clean Resources Group

Website: www.acrgincorp.com

OTC PINK Symbol: ACRG

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (ACRG) is poised to be a trailblazer in renewable and environmental development within the United States. Committed to strengthening the American Supply Chain and advancing Climate Change Reduction through comprehensive Resource Management, ACRG aims to spearhead the largest renewable energy project in the U.S. located in Nevada's Big Smokey Valley of Esmeralda County, near Tonopah. Our strategic advantage lies in controlling the largest renewable energy site in the country, holding water rights, and possessing vital infrastructure. Over the past 15 years, we've retained ownership despite lucrative offers, aligning with our strategic vision to construct the United States' largest renewable energy park focused on processing Gold and Silver.

Our strategy involves leveraging existing assets and pursuing strategic acquisitions across air, water, and land domains, aligning both vertically and horizontally. Additionally, we aim to lead in reprocessing mineral waste and providing toll, specialty, and custom milling services for precious and rare earth metals.

