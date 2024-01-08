Trenton, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Arrow Roofing Services, a distinguished name in the storm restoration roofing sector, is thrilled to announce the debut of EmpowerMe Consulting, a revolutionary consulting business aiming to empower residential roofing space business owners to recession proof their businesses in this declining economy. This groundbreaking consulting venture, spearheaded by Arrow owner Trenton Wisecup, a seasoned expert in the industry and a GAF Master Elite Contractor, marks a significant leap in providing unparalleled expertise to the roofing industry, along with proven effective solutions to improve operations of partner businesses.

EmpowerMe Consulting Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/191573_a4f9cc6854a2fab5_001full.jpg

On a path to share his knowledge to assist contractors to rise the success ladder, Wisecup says, "I've got a real passion for helping contractors go to the next level in their business. With the economic landscape changing, it's crucial for roofing businesses to recession-proof their operations in 2024. That's the main purpose for me to start Empower Me Consulting, so we can all level up together."

Empower Me Consulting, set to launch in December 2023, will offer innovative consulting programs, hailing it as the solution for roofing entrepreneurs seeking to scale, automate, and systematize their processes, overcome industry-specific challenges, and increase revenues. It will offer 12-week remote-learning programs in 4 different formats - "Storm Business Basics", "Storm Transition Made Simple", "Insurance Domination Playbook Pro", and "Insurance Master Domination Playbook". In various formats, these programs will include lessons such as culture development, building and scaling systems, creating/tracking correct KPIs & metrics, invoicing processes, code breakdowns, business plan outline templates, recruiting mastery, high-level sales techniques, sales SOP outlines, and more, along with personal coaching from Wisecup himself.

Trenton Wisecup in 2022 at the D2DExperts Convention, with the NKL winning trophy for Arrow Roofing Services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/191573_a4f9cc6854a2fab5_002full.jpg

According to Wisecup, "Technology's been a game-changer for us. It allows us to control our systems more and keep our teams performance on point.. You know, in most businesses, especially in the corporate space, scaling systems like CRMs, KPIs, etc. is a no-brainer, but in the blue-collar world it's been missing. Adding these little systems and structuring the operations changed the game in our company, and now I'm trying to bring the same culture and wisdom to more with EmpowerMe Consulting."

With a focus on recruitment, training, and creating systems for long-term success, EmpowerMe Consulting's goal is to address all critical pain points prevalent in the industry and resolve them. It aspires to be not just a consulting business, but a community of successful roofing entrepreneurs equipped with the knowledge and systems to thrive in any economic climate.

Media Contact:

Name- Trenton Wisecup

Email- info1@arrowroofingservicesllc.com

Website- www.arrowroofingservicesllc.com

Contact- +1- (866) 453-7534

Address - Trenton, Michigan

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191573

SOURCE: Level Up PR LLC