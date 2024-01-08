Anzeige
08.01.2024
iWedia and MediaTek announce new collaboration to empower Next Gen TV for US market

- Collaboration will enable delivery of ATSC3.0 technology via connected TV devices -

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iWedia, a renowned provider of cutting-edge software components and solutions for TV devices, and MediaTek, a world-leading chipset provider for consumer multimedia products, unveil an expanded collaboration aimed at leading in a new era of television technology. This strategic partnership will play a pivotal role in expediting the adoption of ATSC 3.0 in the highly dynamic US market.

The foundation of this collaboration lies in MediaTek's Android system architecture, complemented by iWedia's integration of a suite of sophisticated software components. This includes an ATSC 3.0 middleware stack, a versatile browser designed for interactive applications, and a high-performance media player tailored for VOD content.

Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO of iWedia, remarked, "This collaboration not only fortifies iWedia's already strong alliance with MediaTek but also demonstrates a significant step towards the widespread adoption of ATSC 3.0 in the US. The seamless integration of MediaTek's SoC architecture with 4K capabilities and iWedia's proven ATSC 3.0 software solutions offers a comprehensive pathway for the utilization of ATSC 3.0 in Android-based connected TV devices."

Witness a live demonstration of the solution at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) in Las Vegas from January 9-12, where the solution will be showcased.

About iWedia
iWedia provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services out of our development centers in Serbia and India. We are proud to serve major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:
communication@iwedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iwedia-and-mediatek-announce-new-collaboration-to-empower-next-gen-tv-for-us-market-302027645.html

