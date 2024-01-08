Citeline to Share Exclusive Insights from 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a Norstella company providing robust data and expert business intelligence to the pharmaceutical industry, will offer exclusive access to insights from the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM) Jan. 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco.



JPM, the industry's largest healthcare investment symposium, provides a detailed look at the state of the industry today and where it is headed in the coming year. This invite-only event brings together global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, technology creators, and members of the investment community to discuss the latest market trends and innovations.

Citeline will provide daily updates and insights from JPM24. Those who registerfor updates will receive a top-level summary (via Scrip) and a detailed breakdown of what was announced in each company's presentations (via Biomedtracker).

Key industry experts from Citeline attending JPM include analysts and reporters from Citeline's Scrip and Biomedtracker publications. Further Citeline coverage will also be provided by journalists from Medtech Insight.

Following the conference, Citeline will host a webinar with a panel of industry experts to discuss key JPM takeaways with an outlook for 2024. The webinar will take place Feb. 6.

Sign upfor access to Citeline's JPM updates. For access to Scrip and Biomedtracker, visit Citeline.

