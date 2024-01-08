Astradyne, Inc.: Astral Dynamic Networks Names Its Chief Technology Counsel

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / The newly appointed Counsel will oversee Astradyne Corporation's technology legal function, specifically in connection with all matters related to its intellectual property and will report directly to its CEO, Fabrizio Boccardi.

Astradyne Inc.,?also known as Astral Dynamic Networks, has appointed Charles D. Lombino to the role of Chief Technology Legal Counsel.

Lombino will add strength to the Company's legal leadership as it pushes forward with the development of breakthrough technology and products for commerce and business. Astradyne's legal team already includes James Falvey as General Counsel and Jason Solotaroff as Deputy General Counsel, both assumed by Astradyne under the asset purchase agreement with WealthIntel, Inc. in 2022.

Mr. Lombino will handle all matters regarding the Company's IP including creation, prosecution and litigation strategy, patenting, as well as conduct IP audits and enhance IP protection.

Mr. Lombino explained; "I agreed to join Astradyne in this crucial stage of its growth upon learning of the impressive and extensive innovation of its technology and products. It's my belief that Astradyne's groundbreaking IP and Trade Secrets must be appropriately protected by identifying comprehensive protocols and legal strategies that will assure Astradyne's ownership is rigorously and appropriately safeguarded and unhampered."

Mr. Lombino's vast legal expertise spans over 40 years in litigation, 35 years in business law and includes past positions serving on the Nevada State Bar Advertising Committee, as president of the Nevada Intellectual Property Section, as a member of the California State Bar Intellectual Property Section Board, as a member of the California State Bar Committee for the Administration of Justice which reviews and advises on state legislation, and as an Arbitrator in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Mr. Lombino is also the former General Counsel of Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. and has served as outside general counsel for several technology companies.

Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of Astradyne added; "Charles Lombino's distinguished background and expertise in Intellectual Property protection will be invaluable to Astradyne as we establish a robust IP strategy. Our innovative discoveries and methodologies are groundbreaking, and we anticipate a swift and exponential growth trajectory. We recognize the potential our technology and products hold to revolutionize commerce and business. Consequently, safeguarding our trade secrets and intellectual property is a critical priority that I personally regard with utmost seriousness. This is crucial for fostering and preserving Astradyne's competitive advantage, thereby securing our future growth and value."

Astradyne is targeting to enter a pre-IPO phase by 2025 or 2026. In the interim, it's contemplating generating a market for its shares or tokens during the development stage, before going live with its products through a listing on an eligible ATS, contingent upon further due diligence and obtaining all required approvals and exemptions from the SEC.

ASTRADYNE, INC. ("Astral Dynamic Networks"), a Wyoming Corporation, is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses evolutionary high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications focused on providing revolutionary means of commerce and communication through groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. Astradyne is pioneering disruptive and innovative systems and technologies designed to revolutionize the digital highway for commerce, business and social interplay. Its technology solutions are transformational and designed to forge the future of commerce, business and social interaction, defying limitations and creating the future of business and consumer exchange through next generation commerce. ASTRADYNE.US.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jim Hedberg

VP Finance

Email: Jim.hedberg@astradyne.us

Robert Lettieri

CFO

Email: Robert.Lettieri@astradyne.us

SOURCE: Astradyne, Inc.

