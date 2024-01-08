Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 10 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 58,704,075 shares (DKK 58,704,075) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 47,077 shares (DKK 47,077) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 58,751,152 shares (DKK 58,751,152) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: · DKK 127.00 - 8,402 shares · DKK 224.40 - 38,675 shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66