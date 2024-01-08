Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
WKN: A2DN7X | ISIN: SE0009663339 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NA
08.01.24
08.01.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Mantex AB (6/24)

At the request of Mantex AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from January 9, 2024. 



Security name: MANTEX TO7 
----------------------------
Short name:   MANTEX TO7 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021148269
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  317183   
----------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at
     a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the   
     volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share  
     during ten (10) days before the start of the subscription period on  
     Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The subscription price cannot be less
     than the quota value of the shares or higher than SEK 0,27 per share. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-01-08 - 2025-01-22                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-01-20                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
