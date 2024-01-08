Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Mantex AB (6/24)

At the request of Mantex AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 9, 2024. Security name: MANTEX TO7 ---------------------------- Short name: MANTEX TO7 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021148269 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 317183 ---------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share during ten (10) days before the start of the subscription period on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than SEK 0,27 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-01-08 - 2025-01-22 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-01-20 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.