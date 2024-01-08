Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Online Labels Group, a portfolio company of Tenex Capital Management, On its Sale to Sentinel Capital Partners

Boxwood Serves as Advisor to Leading Label & Flexible Packaging Provider

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Online Labels Group ("OLG" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Tenex Capital Management ("Tenex") to Sentinel Capital Partners ('Sentinel"). OLG is a converter of blank and custom printed pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeve, and flexible packaging solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boxwood Partners acted as a sell-side advisor to Online Labels Group. In 2020, Boxwood represented both Online Labels and Consolidated Label on its original transaction with Tenex.

J. Patrick Galleher, Boxwood's Managing Partner said, "OLG's partnership with Tenex has integrated and transformed the Company into one of the premier providers of label and packaging solutions in its key markets through its multi-pronged go-to-market strategy. We are excited to watch the continued success of the Company under Sentinel's ownership moving forward and appreciative of the opportunity to work with the Company for the second time in the last 4 years."

OLG has established itself as a key player in its markets, serving a vast and diverse range of small and medium size business customers through its direct sales team and innovative digital ecommerce channels. The Company is a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes, from enterprise-scale to micro and emerging businesses. OLG is headquartered in Sanford, Florida with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Missouri.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Online Labels Group

Online Labels Group represents a dynamic union of leading label industry players, bringing together Online Labels, a premier e-commerce label company, with Consolidated Label and Bay Tech Label. This award-winning consortium provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging solutions. Known for its speed, quality, and long-term customer relationships, Online Labels Group is a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes, from enterprise-scale to micro and emerging businesses. OLG's state-of-the-art operations include its corporate headquarters in Sanford, Florida and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Missouri, and Florida. To learn more about OLG, visit www.onlinelabelsgroup.com.

About Tenex Capital Management

Tenex Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in middle market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing, and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex's deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including diversified industrials, business and tech-enabled services, and healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.tenexcm.com.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel Capital Partners invests in mid-market businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services and industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions and non-control senior equity and debt securities of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel is headquartered in New York, New York.

