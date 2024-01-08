CES: Spectricity, the multispectral imaging solution provider for high-volume and mobile devices, is showcasing its ground-breaking color-matching technology by integrating the first multispectral camera in a smartphone enabling 'true colors' on smartphone photos.

Spectricity has integrated the first multispectral camera in a smartphone

From the poor representation of skin tone to a mismatched color sample, every user knows how smartphone cameras can fail. This is because smartphones are, in essence, color-blind. They are unable to measure color accurately.

Spectricity's crucial breakthrough has been in its revolutionary "S1" multispectral camera which provides the information necessary for accurate color reproduction. The camera can assess colors more accurately than the naked eye giving a true color representation of everything from paint to skin tone. This spectral camera ends all guesswork: colors on smartphone photos will now be true to reality.

Ready for global breakthrough: this camera can be in any smartphone within 2 years

With photography and camera capability being major drivers for smartphone upgrades, Spectricity's innovation could be in every smartphone within two years. Currently being tested by almost every major smartphone manufacturer, it is set to have a significant commercial impact on the consumer devices industry.

Its application extends beyond mere aesthetics and far into e-commerce, as the development will allow a more accurate assessment of the color of online purchases as well as true skin tone. The application of Spectricity's camera also offers far-reaching possibilities in the medical field: for example, online tracking of diseases and providing advice in the area of health and well-being can be improved with it.

Vincent Mouret, CEO of Spectricity: "This camera brings unprecedented color accuracy from laboratory instruments to phones. In most cases, the detected color cannot be distinguished from the true color with the naked eye."

Jonathan Borremans, CTO of Spectricity: "Every smartphone vendor confirms the problem and is struggling to solve the issue. Spectricity is in pole position to deliver the technology to solve the issue. By 2026 these spectral cameras are expected to become mainstream in every phone, as predicted by Yole Development."

About Spectricity

Spectricity was incorporated in 2018 and is backed by international VCs to bring spectral imaging to mobile devices. Spectricity has offices in Belgium, the USA, Taipei, Shanghai, and Malaysia.

