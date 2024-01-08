Global Rehabilitation Robots Market to Reach USD 1026.2 Million by 2030, Registering a Staggering CAGR of 19.97%, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Physical Impairments, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Rehabilitation Robots Market size was recorded at USD 239.1 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 1026.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.97% through the projection period of 2023-2030. As the world's population continues to grow and the field of robotics and AI advances, combined with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for rehabilitation robots is projected to experience significant growth. The prevalence of chronic illnesses and disabilities is on the rise, leading to a higher demand for rehabilitation services. The emergence of remote therapy and monitoring due to the pandemic has underscored the importance of robots, promoting the development of tele rehabilitation technologies.

Rehabilitation robots refer to sophisticated medical equipment that aims to assist individuals in regaining or improving their physical capabilities following an injury or illness. This category of technology includes a range of robotic systems, such as exoskeletons, robotic arms, and robotic gait trainers. Although primarily used in clinical environments such as hospitals and rehabilitation centers, there is a growing trend of incorporating these devices into home-based care. Rehabilitation robots have a wide range of applications in various fields. They are instrumental in aiding patients during their recovery process after injuries, surgeries, or neurological disorders, especially in the realm of physical therapy.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://kingsresearch.com/request-sample/rehabilitation-robots-market-319

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global rehabilitation robots market are focusing on acquisitions as their key strategy to expand their business. For instance, in August 2023, ReWalk Robotics acquired AlterG to expand its business and speed up ReWalk's journey towards becoming profitable. This purchase united ReWalk's knowledge of robotic exoskeletons with AlterG's groundbreaking anti-gravity treadmill technology, enabling the merged company to provide a wide range of rehabilitation solutions in its portfolio.

Major players in the global rehabilitation robots market include:

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

Ekso Bionics

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Corindus, Inc.

Hocoma AG

Bioxtreme

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

Cyberdyne Inc.

DIH Medical

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/rehabilitation-robots-market-319

Trending Now: New Wearable Robot Transforms Personalized Post-Stroke Mobility Rehabilitation

In November 2023, researchers at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) created a specialized rehabilitation robot called the mobile ankle-foot exoneuromusculoskeleton. This robotic device has been devised for stroke patients who have hemiplegia, which is characterized by paralysis on one side of the body. These individuals typically experience muscle weakness and lack of coordination in the affected lower limb.

PolyU's mobile ankle-foot exoneuromusculoskeleton is a specialized rehab robot for stroke patients with hemiplegia, addressing muscle weakness and coordination issues. It automatically identifies walking forms and offers mechanical support for stable standing, aided by vibration feedback and neuromuscular electrical stimulation. With a rechargeable battery, it runs for four hours and integrates IoT for progress tracking via a companion app. The device supports telerehabilitation, facilitating remote monitoring and mutual patient support. Clinical studies reveal a 40% improvement in stroke rehabilitation effectiveness compared to external mechanical forces alone, showcasing its potential impact on patient outcomes.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/rehabilitation-robots-market-319

The global Rehabilitation Robots Market is segmented as:

By Application Site

Upper Body

Lower Body

Surging Occurrences of Lower Body Impairments to Aid Market Development

On the basis of application site, the lower body segment led the global rehabilitation robots market in 2022 and is likely to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing occurrence of lower body impairments, a growing elderly population, and a rise in the number of individuals with paralysis. Consequently, there has been a surge in the acceptance, reach, and expansion of the segment. Robotic lower-body exoskeletons have proven to be advantageous in aiding individuals with lower limb paralysis, including frail elderly individuals, as well as those affected by conditions such as multiple sclerosis and strokes. These exoskeletons not only provide assistance but also stimulate muscle activity in the lower body.

By End-User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

Seamless Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Healthcare Settings to Boost Rehabilitation Robots Market Revenue

On the basis of end-user, in 2022, the hospitals segment contributed to the largest market share and is expected to grow substantially over 2023-2030. This can be mainly attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure and the seamless adoption of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare institutions. Furthermore, a substantial portion of the population struggling with musculoskeletal disorders, spinal cord injuries, and related ailments opt for rehabilitation services provided by hospitals, thereby propelling the growth of this particular segment.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/319

Rising Prevalence of Physical Impairments to Drive Rehabilitation Robots Market Growth

The rise in the prevalence of long-term illnesses and physical impairments is a significant factor driving the demand for rehabilitation robots. With the aging of the world population, there is an increasing population of individuals who are dealing with conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, and progressive diseases that necessitate rehabilitation. Robotic rehabilitation systems provide an efficient approach to accelerate the recovery process of patients and enhance their overall well-being.

Expanding the utilization of rehabilitation robots in in-home care holds considerable commercial promise. Although these robots are primarily used in hospitals, the advent of tele rehabilitation has resulted in a rising trend of providing rehabilitation services directly to patients in their own homes. This transition enables patients to undergo therapy in a more comfortable and convenient setting, potentially leading to a reduction in healthcare expenses.

North America to Lead Rehabilitation Robots Market Due to Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditures, and aging population. Advancements in robotics and healthcare technology were backed by the presence of leading companies and academic institutions in the region. The United States, specifically, has benefited from favorable reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks, enabling the seamless integration of these advanced medical devices.

For more information on the report, visit: https://www.kingsresearch.com/rehabilitation-robots-market-319

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Type

Chapter7 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Application Site

Chapter8 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By End-User

Chapter9 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market, By Geography

Chapter10 North America

Chapter11 Europe

Chapter12 Asia-Pacific

Chapter13Middle East & Africa

Chapter14 Latin America

Chapter 15 Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Developments

15.3 Key Strategic Developments

15.4 Company Market Ranking

15.5 Regional Footprint

15.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

16.1 Bionik Laboratories Corporation

16.1.1 Key Facts

16.1.2 Financial Overview

16.1.3 Product Benchmarking

16.1.4 Recent Developments

16.1.5 Winning Imperatives

16.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.1.7 Threat from competition

16.1.8 SWOT Analysis

16.2 Ekso Bionics

16.2.1 Key Facts

16.2.2 Financial Overview

16.2.3 Product Benchmarking

16.2.4 Recent Developments

16.2.5 Winning Imperatives

16.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.2.7 Threat from competition

16.2.8 SWOT Analysis

16.3 ReWalk Robotics

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Financial Overview

16.3.3 Product Benchmarking

16.3.4 Recent Developments

16.3.5 Winning Imperatives

16.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.3.7 Threat from competition

16.3.8 SWOT Analysis

16.4 Rex Bionics Ltd.

16.4.1 Key Facts

16.4.2 Financial Overview

16.4.3 Product Benchmarking

16.4.4 Recent Developments

16.4.5 Winning Imperatives

16.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.4.7 Threat from competition

16.4.8 SWOT Analysis

16.5 Corindus, Inc.

16.5.1 Key Facts

16.5.2 Financial Overview

16.5.3 Product Benchmarking

16.5.4 Recent Developments

16.5.5 Winning Imperatives

16.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

16.5.7 Threat from competition

16.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued………..

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website:https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-rehabilitation-robots-market-to-reach-usd-1026-2-million-by-2030--registering-a-staggering-cagr-of-19-97-driven-by-rising-prevalence-of-physical-impairments-states-kings-research-302028485.html