New developments at Evosep to make clinical proteomics 100x more robust and 10x faster

ODENSE, Denmark, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evosep, a leading provider of sample preparation solutions for mass spectrometry-based proteomics, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing clinical proteomics research by combining Evosep's cutting-edge sample separation technology with Thermo Fisher Scientific's state-of-the-art mass spectrometry instruments.

Proteomics as a toolbox is set to revolutionize drug discovery and precision medicine by providing unprecedented insights into the intricate molecular landscape of diseases and individual patient responses. Through the unique comprehensive analysis of protein isoforms expressed in cells, tissues, and body fluids, clinicians can identify specific biomarkers associated with various diseases, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis. This deeper understanding of molecular mechanisms facilitates the development of targeted therapies tailored to individual patients, minimizing side effects and optimizing treatment efficacy. Proteomic technologies also play a pivotal role in elucidating drug targets, allowing for the identification of novel therapeutic candidates and the repurposing of existing drugs. The integration of applied proteomics in drug discovery pipelines enhances the efficiency of preclinical and clinical studies, expediting the translation of scientific discoveries into innovative and personalized medical interventions.

Morten Bern, CEO of Evosep, commented, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific in the paradigm shift from research-based applications to drug discovery and precision medicine. This co-marketing agreement represents a pivotal moment in advancing mass spectrometry-based clinical proteomics for transformative impacts on healthcare. By combining Evosep's cutting-edge sample preparation technology with Thermo Fisher's world-class mass spectrometry instruments, we aim to empower researchers in unlocking new dimensions of biomarker discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutic development."

Key highlights of the collaboration include:

Accelerated plasma proteomics for Drug Discovery: Plasma proteomics is revolutionizing drug discovery by comprehensively analyzing circulating proteins in the bloodstream through liquid biopsy. This approach identifies key biomarkers for early disease detection, accelerates the discovery of novel drug targets, and enhances the efficiency of drug development. Profiling proteins in blood supports personalized medicine, offering insights into individual responses to treatments. Overall, plasma proteomics holds the promise of ushering in a new era of more precise and effective drug therapies, with significant implications for improved patient outcomes. Researchers can expedite the identification and validation of clinically relevant biomarkers by leveraging Evosep's unique end-to-end sample preparation workflows and Thermo Fisher's newest Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer capabilities.

Enhanced Sensitivity and Throughput: Single-cell proteomics reshapes precision medicine by providing a nuanced understanding of individual cell protein profiles. This technology allows for identifying rare cell types, dynamic changes in protein expression, and a finer grasp of cellular responses to treatments. By unlocking the intricacies of single-cell protein signaling, precision medicine can advance toward more tailored and effective therapeutic interventions, ultimately improving patient outcomes. The combined benefit of Evotips unique sample handling capabilities and Thermo Fisher Orbitrap technology will deliver superior sensitivity and throughput in mass spectrometry-based cutting-edge proteomics.

Rosy Lee, Vice President and General Manager, Life Science Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific, added, "Thermo Fisher is committed to advancing scientific research and enabling breakthroughs in healthcare. This collaboration with Evosep will enable us to provide researchers with cutting-edge tools and technologies. Together, we can help researchers unlock the full potential of mass spectrometry in clinical proteomics."

The agreement is a testament to the companies' shared dedication to advancing scientific research and improving patient outcomes. Researchers and laboratories worldwide can look forward to enhanced capabilities in mass spectrometry-based clinical proteomics through this transformative collaboration.

