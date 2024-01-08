Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, XP Chemistries TO2 and TO3 (7/24)

At the request of XP Chemistries AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from January 9, 2024 Security name: XP Chemistries TO2 ---------------------------------- Short name: XPC TO2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021147451 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 317181 ---------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on First North from August 28, 2024 to September 10, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0,13 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-09-12 - 2024-09-26 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-09-23 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: XP Chemistries TO3 ---------------------------------- Short name: XPC TO3 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021147469 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 317182 ---------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on First North from January 8, 2025 to January 21, 2025. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0,16 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-01-23 - 2025-02-06 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-02-03 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.