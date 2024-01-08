Anzeige
Montag, 08.01.2024
Energy Plug: Heute - der nächste große Schritt!
WKN: A3C587 | ISIN: SE0016787279
Frankfurt
08.01.24
09:15 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.01.2024 | 16:22
86 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, XP Chemistries TO2 and TO3 (7/24)

At the request of XP Chemistries AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North as from January 9, 2024 



Security name: XP Chemistries TO2
----------------------------------
Short name:   XPC TO2      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021147451   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  317181      
----------------------------------



Terms: Each warrant of series TO2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on First North from August 28, 2024 to September 10, 
     2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the
     shares or higher than 0,13 SEK.                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-09-12 - 2024-09-26                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-09-23                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: XP Chemistries TO3
----------------------------------
Short name:   XPC TO3      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021147469   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  317182      
----------------------------------

Terms: Each warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) 
     new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price 
     equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the 
     company's shares on First North from January 8, 2025 to January 21,  
     2025. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the
     shares or higher than 0,16 SEK.                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-01-23 - 2025-02-06                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-02-03                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.