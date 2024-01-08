The Singing Machine Company, Inc.: Singing Machine and Stingray Unveil New Karaoke Gaming & Scoring Capabilities Targeting the Automotive Market

Stingray and Singing Machine partner to debut major new automotive capabilities at CES 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine") (NASDAQ: MICS) - the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced a major new milestone in its partnership with leading music, media and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY.A, RAY.B), to launch the next-generation karaoke experience for use in the automotive space. Singing Machine will be debuting the automotive karaoke experience at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024 by appointment only.

As one of the world's largest music technology companies, Singing Machine's strategic partner Stingray announced a major innovation to its automotive karaoke app. The upgraded application now includes vocal scoring and gamification features on its entire 100,000+ karaoke song catalog. Singing Machine has partnered with Stingray to support the new features with a fully integrated in-car karaoke microphone with built-in pitch detection. The Singing Machine automotive microphone will also include unique vocal enhancements such as "live" pitch correction, vocal effects and anti-howling.

"We're thrilled to expand and enhance our relationship with Stingray, our key strategic partner and second largest shareholder," said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. "We view this as a compelling new growth opportunity for our team. The in-car karaoke segment is one of the fastest growing subsets of the karaoke industry today. We're excited to be part of this break-through innovation to help unlock Stingray's new gaming and scoring features through our microphone technology and real-time pitch detection."

With the updated in-car karaoke system, passengers will enjoy real-time vocal scoring feedback that analyzes their voice and scores their performance with adaptive feedback and engaging visual cues. Passengers will also enjoy a fun, safe karaoke experience, powered by Stingray's massive 100,000 song catalog which is browsable by title, artist, lyrics or genre, in more than 25 languages. With the Passenger App, karaoke fans can queue up to 100 songs and get synced lyrics on their connected mobile device when a car is in motion.

"We understand the desire among drivers for new in-car entertainment experiences. Karaoke is the perfect product to demonstrate high-fidelity audio and video experiences available for electric and next-generation vehicles today," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We're excited to continue to partner with Singing Machine to bring this new solution to the automotive market while expanding our brand presence worldwide.

Users can also tailor their experience further by skipping, rewinding and fast-forwarding songs, toggling background videos on or off, and singing along with or without lead vocals. With new songs added monthly and ready-to-sing party mixes, singing fans now have everything they need to experience the best road trips possible.

In-Car Product Features:

Professional wireless karaoke microphones capable of customization and integration with OEM automotive brands.

Stingray's Automotive Karaoke App includes more than 100,000 licensed songs - from today's top charting artists to yesterday's legends, in all the most popular genres - including pop, rock, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, K-Pop, Disney and more!

Compete against friends or learn to become a better singer with real-time vocal scoring technology with adaptive visual feedback to score performances.

Safety first - While parked, passengers can scroll lyrics on the infotainment screen to help sing along to their favorite song, whether they're the driver or front-seat passenger. When the vehicle is in motion, scrolling lyrics are synched on mobile devices via the Passenger App by scanning the QR code on the infotainment screen.

Singing Machine's proprietary PitchLab vocal effect technology which includes real-time pitch detection, studio-quality "live" pitch-correction and vocal enhancements.

A flexible hardware platform which allows for future karaoke functionality.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world's first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-vehicle and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

